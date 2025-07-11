RNC issue driving suspensions for impairment

The RNC issued driving suspensions for impairment overnight in Corner Brook.

On Thursday around 10 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle that was observed speeding in Summerside-Irishtown. The 35-year-old male operator was determined to be impaired by alcohol under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA). He was issued a 7-day driving suspension and summary offence tickets for other HTA infractions. The vehicle was seized.

Just before 3 a.m. today, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Main Street in Corner Brook. The 28-year-old male operator was determined to be impaired by alcohol. He was issued a 7-day driving suspension and his vehicle was seized.