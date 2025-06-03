RNC investigating Virginia Park collision; seeking video footage

The RNC is investigating a bicycle-vehicle collision in St. John’s.

On Monday, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police and RNC collision analysts responded to the area of Montague Street and Watson Street following a collision involving a vehicle and a child on a bicycle. Officers determined that a seven-year-old boy struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle had sustained serious injuries. The driver of the SUV who was travelling on Montague Street remained at the scene.

The boy was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

RNC collision analysts are seeking any information or video footage (CCTV, dash cam, cell phone) in the area around the time of the collision. Please contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 if you have any information to assist.