RNC investigating vehicle rollover in St. John’s

Just before 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, the RNC responded to the Trans Canada Highway westbound where a vehicle had left the road between the Topsail Road and Thorburn Road exits.

There was significant damage to the vehicle after it had rolled several times before coming to a stop over an embankment. A section of the roadway had to be closed for just over an hour to allow for the safe removal of the vehicle.

The two occupants of the sedan, a male and female, were sent to hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

RNC collision analysts are seeking any witnesses or video footage from the area around the time of the crash. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.