RNC investigating vehicle-pedestrian collision at St. John’s intersection

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating following a vehicle-pedestrian collision in St. John’s.

Around 7 p.m. yesterday July 16, Operational Patrol Services responded to the intersection of Torbay Road and Highland Drive where a woman had been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street. The 45-year-old woman was rushed to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on the scene.

RNC collision analysts are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area around the time of the collision. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.