RNC Investigating Vehicle-Pedestrian Collision in St. John’s

The RNC is seeking information following a vehicle-pedestrian collision in St. John’s. At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, police responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Kenmount Road and Polina Road. Officers determined that a grey four-door Honda civic had collided with a man, leaving him with serious injuries. The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he remains being treated for his injuries. The operator of the vehicle was identified at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

Collision analysts are seeking any information, including video footage (CCTV or dash camera), from the area of Kenmount Road, in the lead up to or following the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

Sgt. Ryan Slaney (left) and Cst. Mike Shea discuss the scene of a serious collision in St. John’s on Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) RNC Cst. Malorie Harris (left) and Cst. Mike Shea survey the scene of a serious collision on Kenmount Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News) The RNC are investigating a serious motor vehicle-pedestrian collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News) The RNC are investigating a serious motor vehicle-pedestrian collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)