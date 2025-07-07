RNC investigating suspicious fire

The RNC is seeking help from the public following a suspicious fire in St. John’s.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a structure fire on Dillon Crescent that appears to have been deliberately set. Two homes sustained damage; there were no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area encompassing Linegar Avenue, Dillon Crescent, Chafe Avenue, and Blackhead Road between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday is asked to call the RNC at 709-729-8000.