RNC investigating shots fired in east end of St. John’s

The RNC is investigating following shots fired at a residence in St. John’s.

On Saturday, shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots fired at a property in the area of Virginia Place. Officers determined that multiple gunshots had been fired at a residence resulting in damage to the property. There were no injuries.

This is believed to be a targeted attack. At this time, there is no information to suggest this investigation is connected to another weapons offence reported later in the day.

The RNC Criminal Investigation Division is seeking any information, or video footage from the area of Virginia Place, Newfoundland Drive, Janeway Place, and East White Hills Road, between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.