RNC investigating roadside disturbance

The RNC is investigating a report of an assault in Humber Arm South.

Police received a report of an assault that occurred on July 12 at approximately 10:30 p.m. on the Main Road in Humber Arm South, near Voy’s Beach. Officers determined that a male approached a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder of the road and assaulted the operator, causing minor physical injuries.

The male suspect was wearing a black hoodie, dark ball hat and sunglasses at the time of the event.

Investigators are seeking any witnesses or video footage in the area that may assist the investigation.