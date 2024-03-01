RNC Investigating Multiple Thefts From a Retail Store in St. John’s

The RNC is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying suspects involved in thefts from a retail store in St. John’s. Since September 2023, there have been 23 reports of theft from a single active-wear store at the Avalon Mall. The RNC’s Criminal Investigation Division has laid charges of robbery, theft, disguise with intent, and breach of court orders in connection with 17 of these events, while the remainder are actively under investigation.

The RNC is looking to identify the suspects captured in the attached images. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.