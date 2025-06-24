RNC investigating hit-and-run

The RNC is investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Paradise.

On Monday, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Lanark Drive. Once on scene they located a 17-year-old male who sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled the area prior to police arrival. He was sent to hospital for treatment of minor injuries but has since been released.

RNC Collision Analysts are looking for information or video footage from the area of Lanark Drive between Tudor Avenue and Archibald Drive between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. yesterday.

Please contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 if you have any information to assist the investigation.