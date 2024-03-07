RNC Investigating Hit and Run Collision in St. John’s

The RNC is investigating a hit and run in St. John’s. On Feb. 26, at approximately 12:40 p.m., patrol officers responded to a hit and run collision on Portugal Cove Road at the intersection with MacDonald Drive in St. John’s. A Dodge Ram pickup truck had collided with a Ford pickup truck and proceeded to leave the area.

The RNC is seeking any information and video footage to assist in identifying the operator of the older model Dodge Ram. The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.