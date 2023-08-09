RNC investigating ‘cash trapping’

Police are investigating a report of ‘cash trapping’ in Mount Pearl.

On Monday, at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to a bank on Old Placentia Road in relation to suspicious activity involving a drive-thru ATM terminal. Responding officers were informed that individuals were attempting to withdraw cash from the terminal, but the terminal was not issuing the requested funds. Officers determined that it had been ongoing since Aug. 4.

An investigation determined that a steel bar had been placed over the ATM dispensary slot preventing money from being accessed. This practice of ‘cash-trapping’ – believed to be a first in Newfoundland and Labrador – leads bank clients to believe the machine is broken or out of money. Those responsible wait for the bank clients to depart, approach the ATM and take the cash from behind the steel bar.

The RNC is asking anyone who observes or experiences suspicious activity while using an ATM, to inform the ATM operator immediately. Anyone with information or video footage to assist investigators is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: 1-800-222-8477.