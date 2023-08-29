RNC investigating break-ins, property damage in St. John’s

The RNC is seeking the public’s help in relation to multiple break-ins and incidents of property damage at the former Hoyles-Escasoni Complex in the east end of St. John’s.

In recent months, the building — located in the area of Portugal Cove Road at MacDonald Drive — has been the target of several several times, with significant damage to the property.

Anyone with information or video footage of suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be provided anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere.