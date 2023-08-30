RNC Investigating break and enter with stolen firearms

RNC Operational Patrol Services responded to the area of Waterford Bridge Road in St. John’s around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, following a report of a break and enter at a residence. On arrival, officers determined that entry had been gained to the property overnight, and firearms had been taken. The RNC Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Services were engaged to support the investigation.

The firearms stolen from the property are described to be a Parker Hale .303 caliber rifle and a Remington 870 shotgun, as well as 12-gauge ammunition. A Rocky Mountain bike was also taken from the property.

Investigators are requesting any information to assist the investigation, including reports of suspicious activity or video footage in the area of the event.

Anyone with information to assist investigators is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers