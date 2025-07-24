RNC investigating attack in St. John’s

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an assault that occurred on Sunday, July 20, in St. John’s.

On Wednesday morning, the RNC received a report of an assault that occurred in Bowring Park, near the soccer field, around 11:30 a.m. on July 20.

A female sustained physical injuries after she was attacked by a male who was not known to her.

The male is described as being at least six feet tall, slender, and approximately 160 pounds. He was shirtless, wearing jean shorts with a black shirt tucked in the back of his shorts, and black work boots. He was last seen running into the wooded area nearby.

Investigators are seeking any information that may assist, including video footage between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on July 20 near the area of Bowring Park.

The RNC have an increased presence in the area, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have information to assist, contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. Please report crimes in progress by calling 911.