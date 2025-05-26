RNC investigating assault at field party in Corner Brook

The RNC is investigating an assault at a field party in Corner Brook.

Police responded to the area of Lady Slipper Road just after 10 p.m. on Friday, May 23 following a report of an assault that had just occurred. Responding officers located a large gathering of teenagers around a bonfire. One female was treated for injuries by paramedics at the scene.

The investigation in ongoing, and the RNC requests anyone with information that may assist the investigation report it directly to police by calling 709-637-4100.