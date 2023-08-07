RNC investigating homicide after woman’s death in Mount Pearl

On Thursday, August 3, at approximately 4:15 p.m. members of the RNC Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Services responded to a residence on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl in relation to a report of a sudden death. On arrival, officers confirmed that a 65-year-old female was deceased inside the home. The RNC CID referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

The death of the 65-year-old female from Mount Pearl has been determined to be homicide.

An RNC CID Major Case Management Team are actively investigating the homicide, engaging multiple departments of the RNC. At this stage in the investigation, information gathered does not present an indication of a risk to the safety of the community in connection with this event.

In the early stages of an investigative process, as officers carry out interviews, review video, gather related evidence, and utilize other investigative practices, it is vital to protect the integrity of the investigation. The RNC will provide updates related to this investigation as the process progresses.

The RNC request that anyone who has information to assist the investigation call the RNC or Crime Stoppers.