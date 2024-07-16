RNC investigate Fatal Collision on West Coast

RNC is investigating a fatal collision which occurred in the town of Meadows.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, July 14th where a male was pronounced deceased.

The RNC is sending sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

RNC collision analysts are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death and is appealing for information, including video footage (CCTV and dash-cam) from the area around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-637-4100. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.