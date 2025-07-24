RNC investigate a sudden death in capital city

The RNC is investigating a sudden death in St. John’s.

Just after 10:40 a.m. today, police responded to a report of a weapons offence in progress, in the area of Salter Place, St. John’s. Initial reports indicated that a shooting had occurred in the area.

Upon arrival, OPS members located a 30-year-old deceased man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The identity of the deceased will not be released at this time.

Members of the RNC Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Police Dog Services (PDS) and the RNC Tactical Response Unit (TRU), supported by the RCMP Emergency Response Team, were immediately engaged in the investigation with OPS.

The RNC issued several Shelter in Place advisories, in the interest of public safety, while determining the circumstances surrounding the death.

A Major Case Management Team has been initiated and the investigation is active and ongoing. The RNC are working with the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

The RNC will remain in the area as the investigation continues.