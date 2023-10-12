RNC increasing patrols at religious sites amid war in Middle East

The RNC has heard directly from community leaders in St. John’s that the war in the Middle East is generating concern in this province.

The RNC says it is aware of global online threats about events that may occur tomorrow, October 13th, and as a result is increasing patrols at cultural centres, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship.

As a result, residents can expect to see an increased police presence.

Residents are encouraged to report any allegations of hate motivated incidents to the RNC for investigation by calling 709-729-8000. If there is an immediate threat please call 9-1-1.