RNC impounds two vehicles overnight

The RNC impounded two vehicles overnight.

Just after midnight, officers conducted a traffic stop in the west end of St. John’s. Police determined that the 56-year-old female driver was driving while suspended and operating an unregistered vehicle. She was issued tickets for both offences.

About an hour later, officers conducted a traffic stop in the west end of St. John’s. The 34-year-old male driver was driving while suspended, operating an unregistered vehicle, and operating an uninsured vehicle. He was also ticketed.