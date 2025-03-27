RNC hosting pill drop

On Friday afternoon the RNC and Memorial University’s School of Pharmacy will be hosting a community pill drop.

The public with unused or expired medications is invited to bring them to RNC Headquarters, in St. John’s. The pill drop will be set up between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The medications will be disposed of properly.

Accepted medications include; all types of prescriptions, vitamins, antibiotics, epi-pens and narcotics. They could be in the form of capsules and tablets, vials, creams and ointments, sachets, or bottles.