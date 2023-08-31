RNC focusing on motor vehicle safety this Labour Day weekend

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is prepared to monitor motor vehicle safety this Labour Day weekend.

As the summer season comes to a close with Labour Day weekend, our communities are looking forward to soaking up the last break before the school year and conclusion of vacation periods. This particular weekend often indicates increased highway travel, ATV operation, and recreational marine vehicle operation. The RNC are requesting the community report any aggressive operation, and any indication of operation of vehicles while impaired. Motorists must consider the significant responsibility while operating these powerful machines in our communities.

The risk is clear. For example, operating a marine vehicle while impaired accounts for approximately 40% of marine-related fatalities on Canadian waterways. In the eyes of the law, impaired boating, like impaired operation of a motor vehicle, is a criminal offence that can have repercussions far beyond the loss of your boating privileges. Eliminate alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities on the water while fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to drug and alcohol use while boating.

Like marine vehicles, ATV’s are popular in Newfoundland and Labrador during Labour Day weekend. The golden rules to avoid tragedy while operating an ATV are to never operate while impaired, wear protective equipment, avoid operating in unfamiliar terrain, do not operate in an aggressive manner, and supervise riders younger than 16-years-old. Take steps to promote a safe and enjoyable experience.

Finally, increased highway traffic can create traffic delays, especially in wet conditions. The RNC requests that the community adopt practices to support safe travel. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination as scheduled, reduce speeds on wet roads, and remove aggressive driving behaviour from your travels. Set yourself up for a stress-free and safe commute.

The RNC will be active, along with our partner agencies, across the province, promoting safe vehicle operation, and responding to reports from the community. The RNC requests that anyone with suspicion of impaired or unsafe operation of any vehicle in our community report the event to your police service.

To report an event to the RNC, contact 709-729-8000 on the Northeast Avalon, 709-637-4100 in Corner Brook, or 709-944-7602 in Labrador West. To contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.