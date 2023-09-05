RNC focused on back to school traffic safety awareness

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) would like to remind the public that the school year starts this week in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The RNC is asking parents, students and motorists to review the following back to school traffic safety tips:

Parents

Educate your children on the proper use of crosswalks. Use a marked crosswalk whenever possible and wait for traffic to stop completely before crossing the street.

Whenever possible walk your younger children to the bus stop or school and supervise them while they wait for the bus. Encourage your child to walk to and from school or the bus stop with friends.

Students

While boarding a school bus, line up in single file and wait on the sidewalk until the bus has come to a complete stop and has opened the doors.

Be vigilant when crossing the crosswalks and walking through school parking lots. Stay off your phone and electronic devices when in the roadway and parking lots so you aware of your surroundings and able to react to any situation.

Motorists

It is illegal to pass a school bus that is stopped with its stop sign extended and lights flashing. This includes all lanes in both same and opposite directions of the roadway. The penalties for passing a school bus are 6 demerit points and up to $1200 in fines.

Do not to use mobile phones or electronic devices while driving. This includes parking lots of schools and businesses. The only time it is legal to use your cell phone while driving is when the vehicle is parked or you are using Bluetooth. With extra foot traffic on our roadways in the coming weeks the RNC is reminding everyone of the risks connected to distracted driving.

Reduce your speeds in school zones. The fines for speeding in school zones are double that of a regular speeding ticket.

Pay attention to crossing guards in school zones as well. Their job is to ensure road safety for students and drivers. Failing to stop for them can cost you 2 demerit points against your license and an associated fine.

Pay close attention to the actions of children near intersections, crosswalks or in parking lots as this is an exciting time of year and some students may be distracted.

The RNC will be increasing our presence in School Zones again this year to ensure the safety of all our students. Please do your part by slowing down and staying vigilant on your commute. Safe and healthy communities are all of our responsibility.

Anyone with information related to dangerous driving behaviour is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.