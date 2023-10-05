RNC establishing new weapons and drug enforcement unit

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is establishing a new Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit. A pilot project, the new unit will be led by a team of officers, focused on a proactive approach to curbing violence before it occurs.

Justice minister John Hogan will join RNC police chief Patrick Roche for a news conference today to provide further details on the new unit.

“Firearm-related violence poses a threat to our communities and our province. Safety is a priority for this government, and I am pleased to see the RNC commit a team of dedicated officers to help tackle this important matter,” says Minister Hogan.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.