Justice News

RNC establishing new weapons and drug enforcement unit

Posted: October 5, 2023 10:08 am
By Web Team


The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is establishing a new Weapons and Drug Enforcement Unit. A pilot project, the new unit will be led by a team of officers, focused on a proactive approach to curbing violence before it occurs.

Justice minister John Hogan will join RNC police chief Patrick Roche for a news conference today to provide further details on the new unit.

“Firearm-related violence poses a threat to our communities and our province. Safety is a priority for this government, and I am pleased to see the RNC commit a team of dedicated officers to help tackle this important matter,” says Minister Hogan.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley is covering the story and will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.

Post Views: 37

Scroll to top