RNC Encouraging the Public to Take Steps to Ensure a Safe and Secure Holiday Season

Posted: December 16, 2023 9:39 am
With the holiday season upon us, the RNC is reminding residents to take steps to reduce their risk to protect themselves and their properties.

Some home security tips include:

  • Lock all windows and doors even if you leave briefly or are at home.
  • Use curtains and blinds to keep all gifts and valuables out of sight.
  • Ensure your home – both inside and outside – is well lit. Consider timers or motion-activated sensors.
  • Do not store spare keys in your vehicle or within arms-reach of a window or door.
  • If you have an alarm system, use it.
  • If you are away from your home for an extended period, consider leaving on a radio, and ask a trusted neighbour or friend to check on your property.
  • Outside, store loose items like ladders and garbage bins so they cannot be used to gain access to the second-storey.
  • Trim tree and shrubs to remove potential hiding places.
  • Check on your neighbours.
  • Stay vigilant and report all suspicious activity to police.
