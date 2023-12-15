RNC Encouraging the Public to Take Steps to Ensure a Safe and Secure Holiday Season

With the holiday season upon us, the RNC is reminding residents to take steps to reduce their risk to protect themselves and their properties.
Some home security tips include:
- Lock all windows and doors even if you leave briefly or are at home.
- Use curtains and blinds to keep all gifts and valuables out of sight.
- Ensure your home – both inside and outside – is well lit. Consider timers or motion-activated sensors.
- Do not store spare keys in your vehicle or within arms-reach of a window or door.
- If you have an alarm system, use it.
- If you are away from your home for an extended period, consider leaving on a radio, and ask a trusted neighbour or friend to check on your property.
- Outside, store loose items like ladders and garbage bins so they cannot be used to gain access to the second-storey.
- Trim tree and shrubs to remove potential hiding places.
- Check on your neighbours.
- Stay vigilant and report all suspicious activity to police.