RNC continuing investigation into robbery downtown

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Criminal Investigation Division are investigating a robbery, which occurred in St. John’s.

RNC Operational Patrol Services received a report of a robbery, which occurred in the city hall parking lot in St. John’s on August 19, 2023, at approximately 2:30 am. Officers determined that two male suspects approached another male with a weapon, demanding cash. There were no physical injuries resulting from the event.

Investigators have obtained images of the two males who are believed to be responsible for the robbery. Please contact the RNC if you can assist in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.