RNC charges St. John’s man with sexual assault

In late December of 2023, the RNC received a report of a woman being assaulted by a man known to her at a community support group on Topsail Road in the west end of St. John’s. The RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit were engaged to investigate the report. On Tuesday, June 4, a 65-year-old man from St. John’s was arrested and charged with sexual assault. The accused was released on conditions and is due to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.

The CASA Unit mobilizes a victim-centered approach, with trauma-informed practices to promote a safe space for victims and survivors of crime to obtain information and support. The RNC is requesting that anyone with information to assist the investigation contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.