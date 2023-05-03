RNC charges Phillip Pynn with drug trafficking after body cavity search

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s Drug Investigation Unit has charged Phillip Pynn of St. John’s with drug trafficking related to multiple substances..

Back in January, police responded to Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in relation to multiple packages of unknown substances that had been seized, after a body cavity search of an inmate. The RNC launched an investigation into the event.

The RNC DIU received confirmation that the substances contained within three packages were a fentanyl and bromazolam (better known as Xanax) mixture. A fourth package contained cocaine.

A total of 72 grams of fentanyl/bromazolam mixture and 20 grams of cocaine were seized, with a street value of approximately $30,000.00.