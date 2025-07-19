RNC charge man with mischief, dangerous driving

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested a man who committed multiple offences across the city of St. John’s.

Initial reports were received around 4:30 p.m. yesterday (July 17) of damage to parked vehicles. Reports continued to be received from damage at multiple parking lots on Elizabeth Avenue, Peet Street, Kenmount Road, and Clinch Crescent. The suspect vehicle was located on Duckworth Street shortly before 5 p.m. where it continued to cause damage and did not stop for responding officers. Operational Patrol Services terminated the pursuit in the area of Rawlins Cross in the interest of public safety.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were successful in containing the vehicle, conducting a traffic stop westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in the area of Paradise. The operator, a 43-year-old male, faces property damage related charges in addition to flight from police and dangerous driving. The accused was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.

The investigation is ongoing.