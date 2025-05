The RNC has charged a man following an assault against youth in St. John’s. Police responded to the west end home just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Two children were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old man was charged with:

Assault causing bodily harm

Three counts of assault

Choking

The accused was held for court.

All involved were known to one another. There is no threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing.