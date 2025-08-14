RNC charge man with arson

Police have arrested a man for intentionally setting brush fires in St. John’s.

In a two-hour period between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded to a number of brush fires in downtown St. John’s within blocks of one another on Lemarchant Road and New Gower Street. There were no injuries and no structural damage reported.

Caleb Boland-Pelkey, 20, who lives in the downtown area, will appear in court today to face criminal charges of arson with the disregard of human life.

The investigation is ongoing in consultation with Resource Enforcement Officers of the Department of Fisheries, Forestry, and Agriculture.

A fire ban is in effect across Newfoundland and Labrador. Open fires are not permitted.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley is covering the story and will have more information this evening.

.