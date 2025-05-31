RNC charge ATV driver following collision

The RNC has laid charges following a collision involving an off-road vehicle in Torbay.

On Saturday, May 17, shortly before 3 p.m., police responded to the area of Flora Drive where an ATV and sedan collided forcing the ATV to rollover. The driver of the ATV was sent to hospital for treatment of serious injuries but has since been released. The youth passenger was not injured. There was no damage to the other vehicle or injuries to the driver.

As a result of an investigation by an RNC collision analyst, the driver of the ATV has been charged under the Off-Road Vehicles Act with:

Operating an off-road vehicle on a highway

Operating an off-road vehicle without insurance