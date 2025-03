At 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the RNC responded to a report of a theft in progress in the downtown area of St. John’s.

A male and female were reportedly attempting to get money from an ATM.

When officers arrived, it was determined that the 37-year-old female was bound by a court order not to be in the area. She was arrested and held for court for breaches of her release order, resisting arrest and uttering threats.