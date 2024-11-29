RNC catch man believed to be responsible for numerous crimes

On Thursday afternoon RNC officers conducted a traffic stop on a man that was the subject of several RNC investigations on Peacekeepers Way in CBS.

The 38-year-old had almost $6000 in fines and 16 driving suspensions. The accused was charged with driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without having a valid insurance policy and his vehicle was seized and impounded.

In addition, the accused was charged with 10 counts of theft under $5000, 10 counts of breach of probation, and one count of possession of stolen property. The accused was taken to the city lockup and held for court.