Just after 1:00 a.m. this morning, the RNC clocked a driver going 161 km/h on Pitts Memorial Drive near Kilbride where the speed limit is 100 km/h.

The vehicle was stopped and the 20-year-old male driver was ticketed for travelling over 50 km/h above the posted speed limit.

The accused had his driver’s license seized and his vehicle was impounded.