While on routine patrol on Military Road in St. John’s on Thursday evening, an RNC officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle.

The male driver fled the location but was located a short time after. As a result, the 19-year-old male was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and flight from police and was issued several summary offence tickets under the Highway Traffic Act.

The male was released and will appear in court at a later date.