On Monday evening the RNC responded to a complaint of a theft in progress at a store in the downtown area of St. John’s.

The 29-year-old female was located nearby with the stolen goods and was arrested. She was also a suspect in another theft investigation that occurred in the Mount Pearl area last Thursday.

The female was charged with two counts of theft under $5000.00 and several court order breaches. She was held at the lock-up for court in the morning.