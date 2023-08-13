Man arrested following Avalon Mall robbery

A 26-year-old man was tasered by RNC officers in St. John’s after he reportedly held up a store at the Avalon Mall and tried to escape.

Just before 7 o’clock Saturday evening, patrol officers responded to a call of a robbery at the mall. The suspect was spotted running on Kenmount Road. When officers caught up with him, he fought with them, prompting the officers to deploy their conducted energy weapons – better known as tasers.

The man was then taken into custody and faces multiple criminal charges. They include robbery, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching court orders. The officers were not injured in the incident.