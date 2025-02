The RNC arrested Michael Pippy who was wanted on a number of charges.

Pippy was located on Thursday afternoon at a business on Lemarchant Road in St. John’s following a tip from the community.

Pippy is accused of assault causing bodily harm, choking, breach of a probation order, and failure to comply with a release order following an investigation launched in early February into reports of violent events in St. John’s.

The accused was taken into custody and held to appear in Provincial Court.