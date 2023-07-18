RNC arrest two men following break and enter investigation

The RNC has made arrests in connection with break-ins at a Mount Pearl business.
On Saturday, July 8, at 10:50 am, police responded a report related to a break and enter that had occurred at a business located on Topsail Road in Mount Pearl. Officers determined entry had been gained to the business and property of the business had been taken. Just after 8 p.m. that same day, police responded to the same business in Mount Pearl.
Following an investigation, two men have been arrested and charged in connection with these events. Kenneth Rees, a 45-year-old male from Mount Pearl, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of break and enter, two counts of disguise with intent, and possession of a break-in instrument. Officers also determined that he was wanted in connection with an outstanding warrant related to a break and enter that occurred in June of 2022. He was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court. In addition, a 37-year-old male from Mount Pearl was arrested and has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in property obtained by crime. He has been released on conditions to appear in Provincial Court on a later date.