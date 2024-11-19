RNC arrest pair involved in vehicle thefts

The RNC has arrested a man and woman who used stolen vehicles to commit offences. On Monday, police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the University Avenue area. As the day progressed, there were several calls involving the stolen vehicle that described a man and woman acting suspiciously in parking lots and driving aggressively.

Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run around 2 p.m. on Blackler Avenue where two parked vehicles were damaged. While on this call, the suspect vehicle was located nearby by other patrol officers but fled police. Due to the risk to public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle.

A couple of hours later, just after 4 p.m., the suspect vehicle was located in the area of Empire Avenue and Freshwater Road. The vehicle once again fled police and caused minor damage to the patrol car and hit two unoccupied vehicles.

Shortly before midnight, the RNC received a report of a residential break-and-enter and stolen vehicle, from the Thorburn Road area. Here they located the suspect vehicle involved in the previous incidents.

Just before 5 a.m. today the suspects were located by police in another stolen vehicle on Ropewalk Lane and taken into custody.

The driver, 37-year-old Justin Chipman has been charged with:

· theft of a motor vehicle;

· possession of property obtained by crime;

· dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

· failing to remain at scene of accident;

· flight from police;

· break and enter to commit an indictable offence;

· driving while prohibited; and,

· breaches of court orders.



Passenger, 27-year-old Chantelle Hussey, was arrested on outstanding warrants and later charged with being an occupant of a stolen vehicle and breaches.

Further charges are anticipated with investigations ongoing. Both were scheduled for court today.