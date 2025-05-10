RNC arrest pair for graffiti damage in St. John’s

The RNC arrested two people for their involvement in graffiti damage in downtown St. John’s on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, the RNC received two reports that described two men spray painting a barricade in the construction zone on the Pitts Memorial Overpass around 10:30 p.m.

When officers located the pair in the area nearby, they took off on foot. After a brief foot chase, the 21-year-old and the 32-year-old were arrested and charged with mischief.

Police have increased efforts to identify and locate those responsible for large volumes of graffiti across the Northeast Avalon and asks the public to report incidents.