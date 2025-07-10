RNC arrest man unlawfully-at-large

The RNC arrested a man unlawfully-at-large in Mount Pearl.

On Wednesday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police received a report of a male being unlawfully-at-large. Responding officers determined that 33-year-old Raymond Stacey had fled from a facility where he was remanded in custody.

At approximately 7 p.m., patrol officers located Stacey in the area of Park Avenue, placing him under arrest. Stacey was charged with escaping lawful custody and being unlawfully-at-large. The accused appeared in provincial court this morning in connection with the charges.