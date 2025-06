A 29-year-old man is facing several charges after knocking on doors and trying to get inside houses in the Queens Road area of St. John’s.

Police were called to the area just after midnight when the man tried to gain entry to homes. When denied entry, threats were made to cause bodily harm.

The man was arrested on Carters Hill and charged with uttering threats and breeches of his release order and taken to the city lock-up to await a court appearance.