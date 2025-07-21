RNC arrest man for firearms offences

The RNC charged a man with a number of firearms offences in St. John’s.

On Saturday, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police responded to the area of St. Theresa’s Court in relation to a report of a weapons offence that had just occurred. Responding officers determined that a male had presented a firearm to multiple individuals in the area before leaving on foot.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers located the 26-year-old male at a residence in center city. He was arrested and charged with the following offences:

· Using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence

· Pointing a firearm

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Carrying concealed weapon

· Unauthorized possession of firearm

· Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

· Assault with a weapon

· Uttering threats

· Breach of probation

The accused was held in custody to appear in provincial court in relation to the charges. A 44-year-old female from St. John’s was charged with obstructing a police officer, and was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.