RNC arrest man for firearms offences

The RNC charged a man with a number of firearms offences in St. John鈥檚.

On Saturday, at approximately 8:40 p.m., police responded to the area of St. Theresa鈥檚 Court in relation to a report of a weapons offence that had just occurred. Responding officers determined that a male had presented a firearm to multiple individuals in the area before leaving on foot.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers located the 26-year-old male at a residence in center city. He was arrested and charged with the following offences:

路 Using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence

路 Pointing a firearm

路 Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

路 Carrying concealed weapon

路 Unauthorized possession of firearm

路 Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

路 Assault with a weapon

路 Uttering threats

路 Breach of probation

The accused was held in custody to appear in provincial court in relation to the charges.聽A 44-year-old female from St. John鈥檚 was charged with obstructing a police officer, and was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court.聽聽聽聽