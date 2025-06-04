RNC arrest man for dangerous driving and fleeing police in Labrador City

At around 1:00 a.m. this morning, the RNC in Labrador West attempted to stop a vehicle near Grenfell Drive in Wabush after the vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and toward a marked police vehicle.

The driver failed to stop and fled from police at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was located a second time and again fled from police.

An officer officer was able to identify the driver and later located the vehicle at a residence in Labrador City.

The 38-year-old male exited the residence, was arrested, and charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and refusal. He was issued a summary offence ticket for excessive speeding and had his driver’s license suspended.

The accused was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.