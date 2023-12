Just after midnight last night the RNC were alerted to a report of a suspicious person in the area of Waterford Valley.

Several people called police to report that someone breaking into vehicles in the area.

Officers arrived in the area and investigated the numerous complaints and were able to identify and arrest a 39-year-old male for trespassing and breaching a court order.

The male was conveyed to the city lock-up and will be held there to appear in court.