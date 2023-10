On Thursday evening the RNC responded to a report of an impaired driver in the downtown area of St. John’s.

Officers searched the area and located the vehicle in question.

Police determined the 63-year-old driver was under the influence. The male was arrested for impaired driving and after further investigation, he was charged with impaired driving and driving over .08mg/100ml.

The male’s vehicle was impounded. He was released to appear in court at a future date.