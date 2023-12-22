RNC arrest driver in CBS under several infractions

On Thursday evening the RNC attempted to conduct a traffic stop in CBS.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for police. Officers located the vehicle in an area where the driver left the vehicle on foot.

Officers were able to catch up with the 22-year-old male driver.

The man was arrested for failing to stop for police and dangerous driving. After further investigation, officers charged the male with impaired driving and over 80. Also, he was charged with possession of stolen property as the vehicle had been reported stolen approximately an hour earlier.

The subject was held for court.